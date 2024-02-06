 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle on flight as Prince Harry jets off to meet King Charles?

Meghan Markle is keeping calm as Prince Harry flies to the UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Meghan Markle on flight as Prince Harry jets off to meet King Charles?

Meghan Markle is supposedly staying in the US with her kids as Prince Harry flies to the UK to meet King Charles III.

 The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently residing in California, will continue her routine as per usual as her husband urgently jets off to check up on the King's cancer diagnosis.

Mirror.co.uk reports: "The Monarch's youngest son is believed to be travelling solo and leaving wife Meghan Markle and their two children at home in California. It's believed that Harry was called personally by his father to be told the news, and that the King personally spoke to all of his siblings and children to inform them of the news."

This comes as Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

