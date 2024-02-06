 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis

Royal fans have dropped messages of support for King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis

Nearly 10 million royal fans have raised their voice and extended support to King Charles after palace confirmed that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace shared a statement on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, saying: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Only on X, over 9.5 million fans viewed the statement and thousands dropped messages of support for King Charles.

Reacting to the statement, one royal fan said, “God Save The King!” followed by heart and crown emoticons.

Another said, “Thinking about you and sending prayers your way! #GodSaveTheKing.”

The third said, “We are saddened to hear of the King’s diagnosis with a form of cancer. We send our best wishes as he starts his treatment.”

“An excellent move to pre-empt months of speculation from tabloids & press, but also to raise awareness of cancer, the impacts that it has and the condition itself. May the King’s treatments be swift, as painless as possible & hopefully healed a return to full health imminently”, the fourth commented.   

Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours
Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours
Meghan Markle's father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle's father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie
Prince William rushes to duty amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William rushes to duty amid King Charles abdication rumours
King Charles finally breaks silence on his abdication rumours amid cancer diagnosis video
King Charles finally breaks silence on his abdication rumours amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group releases statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group releases statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis
Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release
Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release
Queen Camilla gears up to calm 'lonely' King Charles amid 'cold' circumstances
Queen Camilla gears up to calm 'lonely' King Charles amid 'cold' circumstances
King Charles kept Kate Middleton in same hospital for THIS reason
King Charles kept Kate Middleton in same hospital for THIS reason
Prince William in 'regular contact' with King Charles, keeps family intact amid cancer
Prince William in 'regular contact' with King Charles, keeps family intact amid cancer
What really happened between Taylor Swift and Céline Dion?
What really happened between Taylor Swift and Céline Dion?