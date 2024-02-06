Royal fans have dropped messages of support for King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer

'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis

Nearly 10 million royal fans have raised their voice and extended support to King Charles after palace confirmed that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.



Buckingham Palace shared a statement on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, saying: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Only on X, over 9.5 million fans viewed the statement and thousands dropped messages of support for King Charles.

Reacting to the statement, one royal fan said, “God Save The King!” followed by heart and crown emoticons.

Another said, “Thinking about you and sending prayers your way! #GodSaveTheKing.”

The third said, “We are saddened to hear of the King’s diagnosis with a form of cancer. We send our best wishes as he starts his treatment.”

“An excellent move to pre-empt months of speculation from tabloids & press, but also to raise awareness of cancer, the impacts that it has and the condition itself. May the King’s treatments be swift, as painless as possible & hopefully healed a return to full health imminently”, the fourth commented.