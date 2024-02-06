Meghan Markle father Thomas Markle reacts after Palace confirms King Charles cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle’s father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad, Thomas Markle, sent his well wishes to King Charles after Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis.



Speaking about Charles’ health, he told Daily Mail, Thomas said, "I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon.”

"I wish him all the good wishes in the world," he added.

Thomas has been dealing with his own share of health issues since suffering a major stroke in 2022. He also had an attack one day before Meghan was set to marry Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Hence, King Charles had to step in and fill in for Thomas by walking Meghan Markle down the aisle on her big day.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Harry will be travelling to UK to be with King Charles. However, it is still not certain whether or not Meghan will accompany him.

Sharing the devastating news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, the Buckingham Palace stated, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”