 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle's father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle father Thomas Markle reacts after Palace confirms King Charles cancer diagnosis

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Meghan Markle’s father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle’s father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad, Thomas Markle, sent his well wishes to King Charles after Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news of his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about Charles’ health, he told Daily Mail, Thomas said, "I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon.”

"I wish him all the good wishes in the world," he added.

Thomas has been dealing with his own share of health issues since suffering a major stroke in 2022. He also had an attack one day before Meghan was set to marry Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Hence, King Charles had to step in and fill in for Thomas by walking Meghan Markle down the aisle on her big day.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Harry will be travelling to UK to be with King Charles. However, it is still not certain whether or not Meghan will accompany him.

Sharing the devastating news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, the Buckingham Palace stated, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours
Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours
'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis video
'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie
Prince William rushes to duty amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William rushes to duty amid King Charles abdication rumours
King Charles finally breaks silence on his abdication rumours amid cancer diagnosis video
King Charles finally breaks silence on his abdication rumours amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group releases statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group releases statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis
Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release
Ariana Grande shares sad news ahead of new album release
Queen Camilla gears up to calm 'lonely' King Charles amid 'cold' circumstances
Queen Camilla gears up to calm 'lonely' King Charles amid 'cold' circumstances
King Charles kept Kate Middleton in same hospital for THIS reason
King Charles kept Kate Middleton in same hospital for THIS reason
Prince William in 'regular contact' with King Charles, keeps family intact amid cancer
Prince William in 'regular contact' with King Charles, keeps family intact amid cancer
What really happened between Taylor Swift and Céline Dion?
What really happened between Taylor Swift and Céline Dion?