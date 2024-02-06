Prince William is reportedly facing a very serious mounting pressure without Kate Middleton

Prince William's ‘rural idyll under strain' without Kate Middleton

Experts warn Prince William is in line to face a very major strain on his ‘rural idyll’, that too without Kate Middleton.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, he said, “It is not even two years since he and Kate adjusted their lives that he hoped would pioneer a new royal lifestyle.”

“Their move from London to Windsor was not just about allowing all three of their children to attend the same day school, but also about ensuring them a level of privacy which was never quite possible while they were based at Kensington Palace.”

“But the couple’s elevation to Prince and Princess of Wales has put this rural idyll under strain.”

“Their staff are still based in London and meetings often have to take place at Windsor Castle.”

“The contrast between father and son as Princes of Wales could not be greater. While Charles — like William — is passionate about what he believes in, he was also by nature a lobbyist. William is not. He has his core interests — homelessness, mental health and conservation — but does not spread himself thinly as his father once did. William has no interests in the arts, for example.”

“But, for now at least, William is going to have to cover a lot more ground than he usually prefers. He is almost certain to take on his father’s role in receiving arriving and departing foreign diplomats. So how will he cope?”