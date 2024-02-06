Meghan Markle is expected to stay in UK while Prince Harry will fly to his home country to be with King Charles

Meghan Markle still needs time to end feud with Royals despite Charles’ diagnosis

Meghan Markle may still need time to end her feud with the Royal family despite the tragic news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s dad, sent his well wishes to King Charles after Buckingham Palace announced the news of his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about Charles’ health, he told Daily Mail, "I want to send my best wishes to King Charles and hope he gets well very soon.”

"I wish him all the good wishes in the world," he added.

Sharing his opinion on Prince Harry flying to UK to see Charles, he told GB News that while Harry might mend things with the Royal family, Meghan would need more time.

He said, "With the news and everything there's been so much damage and hurt done. I think that's going to be a while before she can get over there. But it's the right thing for Harry to do."

Sharing the devastating news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, the Buckingham Palace stated, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”