Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles cancer diagnosis sparks fresh debate on his abdication

Buckingham Palace confirmed that during King Charles recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

King Charles may consider abdication, royal expert shares his opinion after monarch’s cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, palace confirmed on Monday, sparking fresh debate over his abdication.

A royal expert has shared his opinion that King Charles may consider abdication after cancer diagnosis even if he does make a full recovery.

Read More: Prince William's ‘rural idyll under strain' without Kate Middleton

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Phil Dampier said “I think it might not be a bad idea for Charles to hand it to William so that he can look after himself.”

He further said King Charles can enjoy some sort of retirement and future king Prince William and Kate Middleton can take over who, “let’s be honest, are the more glamorous couple now.”

“I don’t say that is what’s going to happen, but I wouldn’t completely rule it out,” the royal expert added.

Regarding Prince William’s return to royal duties following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery, Phil Dampier said the Prince of Wales is going to be back in action in the next couple of days.

“I think that’s an indication of how serious this all is because it’s all very much resting now on William and Kate’s shoulders.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle still needs time to end feud with Royals despite Charles' diagnosis

Later, Dampier took to X, formerly Twitter and said “A few weeks ago I floated the idea King Charles III might abdicate in certain circumstances and got a lot of criticism. After Queen Margrethe handed over in Denmark, and now with this news, is it such a ludicrous suggestion?”


