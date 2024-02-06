 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles' plans for regency in case cancer leaves him incapacited

Here is an insight into the King’s plans regarding his regency in case his cancer takes a bad turn

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

File Footage 

Insights into what King Charles’ plans will be, for a regency have just been revealed.

Questions regarding a possible regency began to erupt the moment it was revealed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer that ‘was caught early’ thankfully.

As of now, it's believed King Charles will see to his weekly meeting with the Prime Minister via social distancing measures, but other matters will be taken on by his wife and Queen, Camilla.

However, it is pertinent to note that the British monarchy has a Regency Act of 1937 to guide during times of crisis, incapacity, or temporary absence.

According to the act, King Charles will have the next four in line to the throne (above 21) to step in case things take a bad turn. As of now, that would be Queen Camilla, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York, and Princess Beatrice.

However, in light of changes to the act in 2022, only working royals will be considered for the role, and that includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

An appointed Regent is also a possibility in case the King is no longer able to serve his reign, and Prince William would be the next in line for his father.

The only job the Regent will not be allowed to partake in is granting Royal Assent to a Bill.

