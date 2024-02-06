Robert Downey Jr. unveils that a big role, that he initially pitched to Christopher Nolan, was granted to Cillian Murphy

Robert Downey Jr. reacts to losing 'Scarecrow' gig to Cillian Murphy

Robert Downey Jr. made a shock admission about Cillian Murphy’s role in a movie, which was helmed by Christopher Nolan.

Long before his role in Christopher Nolan’s flick, Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. pitched himself for an iconic role in Batman Begins.

In a recent Q&A at Los Angeles' American Cinematheque theater, the American actor disclosed that he was interested in playing the villain, Scarecrow, in a 2005 movie, which was eventually bagged by no one else but his Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy.

"I'm pretty sure I heard about this role and I was like, I'm Scarecrow," Robert recounted.

The Avengers alum went on to say that he even had a chat with Christopher Nolan about the gig, but the well-esteemed director did not buy the idea.

“And then I remember meeting (Christopher) for tea and I was like, 'He doesn't seem like he's really in on this interview,'” he added.

The 58-year-old actor also mentioned, "He was polite and all that, but you can tell when someone is kind of like, It's not going to go anywhere."

Earlier, Cillian Murphy appeared on the show, WTF with Mark Maron, and shared about his role as an antagonist, “I did the test, and then he saw something in that and cast me as Scarecrow in Batman Begins, and we continued on making movies," after which he moved on to the next topic.