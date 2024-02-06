 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles is ‘regretful' and ‘apologetic' to the public for cancer diagnosis

King Charles reportedly feels very regretful over the canceled engagements he’s made since being diagnosed with cancer

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

King Charles is reportedly feeling the brunt of his canceled engagements with the public and feels ‘regretful’ and ‘apologetic’ according to an aide.

This has been brought to light in a report by The Daily Mail, by a royal aide.

The aide in question began the conversation by saying that there is a sense of ‘regret’ over the public engagements canceled and added, “His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

Another family friend also clarified that the purpose of limiting his in-person audiences is not because his health is frail, but is only to mitigate complications while he undergoes treatment.

However, his weekly audiences with the Prime Minister will continue as per schedule, with a few changes to accommodate doctors’ orders.

In regards to who will be performing public engagements, that role will fall to Queen Camilla as well as Princess Anne.

As of this moment, it is believed that the monarch will not be asking any Counsellors of State to step in.

All of this has been clarified after a spokesperson revealed, “Regrettably, a number of the King's forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.”

‘His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

