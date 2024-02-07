 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce breaks silence on his most favourite Taylor Swift song

Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce recently spilled the beans on his favourite Taylor Swift song.

As fans will know, Travis Kelce was spotted enjoying Taylor Swift’s songs infinite times during his previous appearances at the Eras Tour.

Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his most beloved song by his ‘Tay.’

On Monday, the NFL player marked his presence at a press conference at the Super Bowl Opening Night and singled out the song he mostly listens to. 

The 34-year-old footballer stated, “That's a good one. Right now, I'd probably say Anti-Hero. Just because I hear it every single day,” reported Business Insider.

When asked about his views on the songstress’s upcoming album, Travis remarked that he had already listened to a few songs, and he found them “unbelievable.”

“I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable,” Travis observed.

“I cannot wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he concluded.

As fans will know, Taylor Swift announced the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, after her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album in 2024’s Grammys Awards

