Travis Kelce hasn't talked to Taylor Swift since the Grammys

Travis Kelce says he and girlfriend Taylor Swift haven't spoken since the Grammys

Travis Kelce has revealed he hasn’t spoken to girlfriend Taylor Swift since the Grammys, where she won two gongs for her work on Midnights.



During a recent press conference, Kelce was asked about Swift and he shared that he’s “loving every minute” of the relationship. He also shared that he hasn’t spoken to the singer since the Grammys, which is probably because she had to take a flight.

He added that with the Super Bowl so close, he’s not thinking of much else: “I'll tell you what, man, I'm not thinking about anything but this football game. There's nothing in my mind that's happening until this football game is over with.”

He also commented on Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19. The NFL star revealed he has heard some of the album and called it “unbelievable.”

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

“She's unbelievable. She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”

Travis watched the Karma hitmaker’s recent wins at the Grammys once he regained service after his flight to Las Vegas. The two-time Super Bowl winner is in Vegas to prepare ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, set to take place on February 12.