Killer Mike reveals long-held prayer answered amid Grammy win

Killer Mike says prayers were responded to after son received kidney donor after Grammy win

Killer Mike says his son finally has found a match for a kidney after years of search — fulfilling a long-held prayer — after he won several laurels at the 2024 Grammy Award and, shortly later, was arrested for a misdemeanor battery.



Releasing a statement to ET, the 48-year-old said, "I am grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated."

Apart from that, the award-winning artist paid gratitude to The Recording Academy for recognizing his musical work.

"I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy's Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into Michael. We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment."

Addressing the controversy at the award ceremony, Killer said, "I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK."

He continued, "As you can imagine, there was a lot going, and there was some confusion around which door my team, and I should enter."

"We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

Meanwhile, well-placed sources told the Los Angeles Times the Atlanta rapper had a run-in with a security guard over facing restriction to pass from an area into the stadium.