Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'her blessings' for King Charles' visit

Prince Harry reached England from California after hearing about King Charles' cancer diagnosis

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

With King Charles' cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry intends to "spend more time" in England with wife Meghan Markle’s “blessings.”

The father of two was captured on camera after arriving in London from California where he currently resides with Meghan and his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A source told Mirror that Harry hopes to mend broken ties with brother Prince William in a bid to support him during King Charles’ treatment.

“Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father Meghan has given him her blessing to do this as she knows family is paramount,” the tipster claimed.

“It's early days yet and they are working out logistically how they can make it work as Harry's life is now in the States with his wife and kids. Harry and Wills have always been there for each other through tough times, and it looks like they will restart building their relationship again,” they added.

On Monday, King Charles revealed to the world that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, "a form of cancer" was discovered following a few tests.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” it read.

