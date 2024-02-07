Zelda Williams talked candidly about her directorial debut 'Frankenstein' at its LA premiere

Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie

Zelda Williams recently opened up about her first-ever directing experience with Frankenstein.

In conversation with PEOPLE, the 34 year-old filmmaker revealed that directing a script written by writer and film producer Diablo Cody was "really daunting."

While speaking at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Zelda said, "I think that was the thing that scared me most, as far as tone goes. Starting with a campy comedy can be really daunting. But I'm very grateful. We had such a good time."

She also credited “the universe” for deciding Lisa Frankenstein to be her directorial debut.

"The pandemic happened, and other movies I was set to do just didn't survive. Weirdly, this was the strange little train that did, and I'm very grateful for that,” Zelda added.

Moreover, she also revealed that the movie could be the perfect pick for Galentine's Day.

"I actually think it's a great Galentine's Day movie. Because I don't think it's going to leave you sitting there being like, 'I'm alone and I'm sad.' It's mainly to laugh. Whether you're single or with a partner, I think laughter is a really great thing,” she continued.