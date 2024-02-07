Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce responded to engagement rumors with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl's Media Night

Travis Kelce finally broke his silence on engagement speculations with Taylor Swift.

After the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their fourth annual champions league, multiple reports suggested that the 34-year-old tight end will go down on one knee before the Lover crooner.

On Monday, a reporter asked Travis at the Super Bowl LVIII Media Day at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, if there is going to be "another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday.”

“I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now," he replied.

The two-time Super Bowl winner will lead the Chiefs against the 49ers on Sunday in an attempt to win a third Lombardi Trophy.

Other than marriage questions, Travis was also asked about his favorite Taylor song. “Right now, I'd probably say Anti-Hero. Just because I hear it every single day,” he responded.

He also revealed that he had listened to some of the singer’s new songs from the upcoming album Tortured Poets Department.

“I have heard some of it. It is unbelievable. I cannot wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” Travis concluded.