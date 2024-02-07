Prince Harry has landed in UK to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has been urged to find a soft corner in his heart to forgive his father, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, travelled to UK to see his ailing dad after he personally informed him of his shocking diagnosis.

The two met for 45 minutes and according to reports, Prince Harry is staying in UK for unknown amount of time so he can be near his father amid his potentially serious condition.

Discussing how Harry wanted an apology from the Royal family over their ill treatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, Angela Levin said she hopes he finds in his heart to forgive Charles.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage

She told GB News, "When I spent 15 months with Harry in 2018, he was an absolutely lovely young man and he adored his father.”

"He got on with him very well from childhood when William was getting on better with Diana his mother and suffered that way,” the Royal commentator added.

She continued: "But he's now very hardened and he has said that he doesn't want to actually meet his father until he apologises.

"Mainly apologising that they haven't looked after Meghan and that he never supported him.

"So it's interesting now that he's had the courage [to come and visit] and I do think he has to have a certain amount of courage to come over and and face his family.”