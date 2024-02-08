King Charles had a shocking stance on the timeline of his Kingship and the truth has been brought to light

King Charles' thoughts on taking the throne from Queen Elizabeth leaked

Insight into what King Charles thought to be the ‘best time’ to become King has just been shared by a close friend of the monarch.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the pal in question recalled the time when King Charles ascended to the throne and his feelings after the fact.

Per this friend, the King of England said, “I always wondered if it would ever come but I never wanted it a minute sooner, either. And now I know what I want to do.”

All of this was shared in a piece by Mr Robert Hardman who called the royal, “A man of strong faith (stronger than is often appreciated amid the scrutiny of his interest in other faiths), he will reflect one of his late mother’s defining qualities in times of crisis: no panic” that too “from the day he became King.”

“in the eyes of Mr. Hardman, “he has been a purposeful monarch whose overarching aim has been to reaffirm the unifying, stabilising role of an institution which was always going to be rocked by the passing of the longest-serving, longest-lived head of state in British history."

Not to mention, he’s managed to change the overwhelming consensus about him, in just a year and a half.

“While we have no indication of the King’s precise condition, two things are demonstrably different seven decades later: medical progress and the King’s willingness to be open about a disease which will touch the lives of many, if not most, of his subjects at some point.”

“There will, understandably, be speculation — from the media and the public alike — not just about the gravity of the King’s illness but also about the impact on a monarchy already ‘slimmed down’ as far it can surely go.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “The main difference, for now, is that his doctors and loved ones do not want him exposed to the inevitable risk of infection from large groups of complete strangers. In other words, expect to see a repeat of some of the royal protocols we saw during the Covid pandemic.”