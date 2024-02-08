 
menu
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss

Robert De Niro opens up about the loss that he 'never thought it would happen' to him

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Robert De Niro speaks out about an awful loss
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss

Robert De Niro’s was reportedly heartbroken after his grandson’s death.

In an interview with People, the 80-year-old filmmaker, who is dubbed a family man to his core, opened about the tragic loss of his grandson due to drugs.

For those unversed, Rodriguez, who was the only child of Robert’s daughter Drena met his demise on 2nd July 2023.

Speaking of this “awful” tragedy, Robert confessed that he could not believe it when he first heard the unfortunate news.

At that time, the cause of death was reported to be “toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.”

“It’s just a shock,” he stated in the emotional confession.

The Intern alum also revealed that he “never thought it would happen.”

Robert further elaborated on his thoughts after losing Rodriguez and tugged at heartstrings when he said, “And I just then started thinking about all the things I could have, should have done maybe with him.”

Later in the confessional, Robert established, “I don't know if that would've made a difference. And so that's always playing through my mind,” after which he resigned from the topic. 

Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles? video
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles?
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set