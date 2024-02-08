Robert De Niro opens up about the loss that he 'never thought it would happen' to him

Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss

Robert De Niro’s was reportedly heartbroken after his grandson’s death.

In an interview with People, the 80-year-old filmmaker, who is dubbed a family man to his core, opened about the tragic loss of his grandson due to drugs.

For those unversed, Rodriguez, who was the only child of Robert’s daughter Drena met his demise on 2nd July 2023.

Speaking of this “awful” tragedy, Robert confessed that he could not believe it when he first heard the unfortunate news.

At that time, the cause of death was reported to be “toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.”

“It’s just a shock,” he stated in the emotional confession.

The Intern alum also revealed that he “never thought it would happen.”

Robert further elaborated on his thoughts after losing Rodriguez and tugged at heartstrings when he said, “And I just then started thinking about all the things I could have, should have done maybe with him.”

Later in the confessional, Robert established, “I don't know if that would've made a difference. And so that's always playing through my mind,” after which he resigned from the topic.