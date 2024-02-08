 
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce mom cannot afford to watch Super Bowl at box with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce's mother opens up about seating arrangement at the upcoming Super Bowl

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, said she will be watching the Super Bowl in the stand because watching the game from the box — where Taylor Swift might be — will cost millions.

During an interview with Today, the NFL's tight end mother said, "You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars. So I have a feeling I'm not in a box, I have a feeling I'm in the stands."

Adding, "As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl," she continued.

Her remarks come after the 71-year-old previously told PEOPLE about the seating arrangements.

"I know I'm going to be there," she continued. "And I know I'm going to probably be in the stands, so we'll see what happens."

Elsewhere in the interview, Donna addressed her Facebook cover featuring the Carolina hitmaker.

"Really, that was a picture where all of us were so excited that we were in the suite. And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there. So it wasn't anything calculating or anything like that."

She continued, "It just was everybody who was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook."

