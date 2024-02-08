Britney Spears invites trouble for Ben Affleck?

 
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

In her recent social media post, Britney Spears made a confession about Ben Affleck

Britney Spears recently made a shocking confession about a steamy encounter she had with Ben Affleck once.

The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram account where she posted a throwback image with the Batman star and songwriter Dianne Warren.

In the caption, Britney claimed that she kissed Ben that night.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!' she posted to Instagram. 'He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!!” she penned.

The Toxic crooner added, “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot!”

According to Daily Mail, the photo of the trio was taken in 1999.

Since then, Britney has been married thrice to Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline, and Sam Asghari with whom she is currently finalizing her divorce.

Whereas, Ben was also married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and is now back together with Jennifer Lopez to whom he has been married since 2022.

