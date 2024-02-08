 
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Robert De Niro's 'extreme work practices' laid bare

Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese dish details about their work experience with Robert De Niro

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Photo: Robert De Niros extreme work practices laid bare
Photo: Robert De Niro's 'extreme work practices' laid bare

Robert De Niro seemingly becomes unstoppable once he commits to work.

As fans will know, the 80-year-old filmmaker stars as William Hale in the Oscar-nominated movie Killers of the Flower Moon, which is revolves around the atrocities endured by the indigenous Osage people.

Revealing Robert's work ethics, the flick’s director Martin Scorsese told the People Magazine, “When Bob commits, he starts digging in with research, questions about absolutely everything, from what the character wears to what he eats for breakfast.”

He went on to address that once the 'workaholic Robert' is unleashed “the search and the discoveries never stop.”

Martin’s claims were backed by Lily Gladstone, who dished about Robert’s quest of learning the Osage language and said, “He was spending every waking minute trying to get it right.”

“His partner, Tiffany [Chen], has joked that he would start speaking Osage in his sleep," the actress jokingly added.

When the representative from the outlet asked him if his girlfriend was right, he confirmed by saying, “She heard me mumbling.”

“I was constantly going over and over. I couldn’t stumble through that [onscreen]. You have to know it,” he remarked before resigning from the conversation. 

