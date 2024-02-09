Prince Harry encouraged for 'great move' ahead of Invictus Games event

Prince Harry is told to aim success with new Invictus Games event

Prince Harry is gearing up for an Invictus Games event in the upcoming weeks.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to be in Canada for three-day engagement, days after coming back from visiting his ailing father, King Charles III.

As Harry is preparing for the big event, a PR expert has shared insights as to how the day could be important for the Duke of Sussex.

Jane Owen tells Mirror.co.uk: "I think it would be a great move on his part to make the most out of his position and relationship with The Invictus Games. It's a great project that he's got a lot of knowledge about and genuine passion for.

"The Games have a great track record and given the worldwide passion for sports and competition there's a guaranteed audience for the games if they are broadcast at a high level. The potential for the project is enormous and i think it would be the perfect job for Harry and the logical next step for the Games."

She continued: "Additionally I'm sure there are some amazing personal stories of the athletes that compete in the Games. The fact that they are wounded veterans is so inspiring. I wouldn't be surprised if there are some real life stories that would be great movies. I'd be shocked if there weren't. That might be a great way to bring Harry’s passion for the Games and his wife’s passion for entertainment together."