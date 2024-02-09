Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. sparked dating rumors in September 2023

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. are getting 'serious'

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are getting near to a serious relationship.

The 43-year-old reality TV star sparked dating rumors with the Baltimore Ravens player in September 2023.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the two had been acquainted for some time and had only lately begun "to hang out more."

An insider now spilled to the outlet, "Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going."

"Odell likes to keep a low profile and Kim appreciates that. They have been friends for a long time and naturally vibe with one another. Things are just easy between them and he isn’t in it for the attention or spotlight," they added.

Multiple sources close to Kim and Odell also claim that the stars "have a lot of mutual friends in common."

"She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses," another insider told ET previously.