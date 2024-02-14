An expert has just rushed to Meghan Markle’s defense in relation to the treatment she received in the UK

Meghan Markle not ‘apeing' Diana in stories about the UK: ‘Must feel sick'

Meghan Markle’s experience in the UK has just been defended by an expert who believes she ‘must have felt sick’.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Liz Jonas.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

It began with the expert writing, “Over the last few days, reading the foul online missives about Meghan in response to her and Harry’s trip to a film premiere in Jamaica, I am now convinced Meghan was telling the truth when she said she felt unable to go on.”

“I was initially sceptical when Meghan revealed to Oprah Winfrey a year after leaving Britain, that she had felt suicidal given her treatment in the UK.”

“Wasn’t she exaggerating a tad? Apeing Diana? On the night she supposedly told Harry she suffered from suicidal thoughts, didn’t she look radiant and happy by his side at the Albert Hall?”

“Hmmm. I have felt suicidal: you are unable to comb your hair, get off the sofa, let alone wear a ballgown to a bash.”

“But if Meghan is reading even a fraction of the online abuse aimed at her, I wonder how she is able to function at all. You might say, well, don’t read it, but these barbs have a way of finding their target, seeping under a door. Readers sometimes print out unkind comments about me and post them to my address.”

Before concluding she also added, “Many might say, well, surely the opinions of a few online, anonymous nutters are water off a duck’s back? Ignore them. Move on. Sticks and stones and all that. But, believe me, even things you know are untrue, written online, over time will make you begin to doubt yourself. I’ve experienced death threats, only a fraction of the number aimed at Meghan. You feel sick, you shake.”