Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Meghan Markle announces the release of podcast no. 2 after Archetypes

Meghan Markle has marked the unveiling of her second podcast after Spotify breakdown

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Meghan Markle has just announced the upcoming release of her second podcast, a number of months after her deal with Spotify fell through.

The deal is in association with American podcast network Lemonada Media.

The 42-year-old’s untitled series will also be distributing her previous series named Archetypes.

According to a report by The Sun the Duchess has also released a statement that reads, “I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.”

Not to mention, “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

All in all, “our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.”

“I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family,” she also chimed in to say before signing off. 

