Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift takes revenge from Kanye West at Super Bowl?

A damning claim entails that Taylor Swift kicked out Kanye West from Super Bowl 2024

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Taylor Swift takes revenge from Kanye West at Super Bowl?
Taylor Swift takes revenge from Kanye West at Super Bowl?

An explosive claim was made by ex-NFL player Brandon Marshall that Taylor Swift removed Kanye West from Super Bowl 2024 after he bought tickets for seats in front of the pop icon's suite — as the duo reportedly has bad blood.

The retired athlete claimed in his Paper Route podcast, "So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry's booth, so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye's face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask."

"So then you got to go back to the beef, you know, of him cutting her off when she's winning a Grammy and said Beyoncé should have won it," referring to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where the Grammy winner created a scene by cutting off the Carolina hitmaker acceptance speech.

"So that's what he tried to do. He tried to sit before Taylor Swift yesterday," the 39-year-added.

He continued, "So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium."

It is pertinent to mention that Brandon did not present any evidence to support his claims. 

Moreover, the Pittsburg native confused Taylor with Katy, who did not even attend the game night.

