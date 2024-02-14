 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'tense' chat as couple 'shock' over King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in spat over King Charles health?

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly had a bitter argument over King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex, who was upset of his father’s condition, realised the family feud is worthless and wanted to make amends.

Wife Meghan, on the contrary, panicked because of the fear of going back into the family.

An insider told the publication: "He [Harry] went from being in a state of shock to feeling angry, which led to a tense conversation between him and Meghan.

"Learning of his father's diagnosis made Harry realise how mental all this bickering has been. He feels that it's shone a light on how frivolous all this fighting had been and ultimately, how much he loves his father and wants to be by his side."

