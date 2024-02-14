 
menu
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers

Prince Harry odd behavior towards after meeting King Charles revealed

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Prince Harry lively demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers

Prince Harry was spotted in a strange change of behaviour on his way back from the UK after meeting King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex was cheerful and lovely after meeting his ailing father and was polite towards the airplane staff.

As per PEOPLE, the “prince was engaging in lively conversation with staff and passengers while on board his flight, and appeared cheerful and full of smiles.”

“Harry's behaviour might seem odd after his whirlwind trip and two transatlantic commercial flights within 48 hours,” notes Mirror.co.uk.

Expert Jamie Roberts also adds: “Next up for Harry and Meghan is a trip to Canada as the pair look set to take part in a ceremony to mark a year until the next Invictus Games. The Games are next due to take place in Toronto in 2025 and Harry is set to be in attendance at the launch event from February 14 through February 16.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition
Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'tense' chat as couple 'shock' over King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'tense' chat as couple 'shock' over King Charles cancer