Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers

Prince Harry odd behavior towards after meeting King Charles revealed

Prince Harry was spotted in a strange change of behaviour on his way back from the UK after meeting King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex was cheerful and lovely after meeting his ailing father and was polite towards the airplane staff.

As per PEOPLE, the “prince was engaging in lively conversation with staff and passengers while on board his flight, and appeared cheerful and full of smiles.”

“Harry's behaviour might seem odd after his whirlwind trip and two transatlantic commercial flights within 48 hours,” notes Mirror.co.uk.

Expert Jamie Roberts also adds: “Next up for Harry and Meghan is a trip to Canada as the pair look set to take part in a ceremony to mark a year until the next Invictus Games. The Games are next due to take place in Toronto in 2025 and Harry is set to be in attendance at the launch event from February 14 through February 16.”