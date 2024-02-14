 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest move likely to provoke palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received warning that they could be forced to shut their new website down

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new website likely to provoke palace

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a strong warning after they launched new website using royal titles.

Harry and Meghan replaced their Archewell site with new website, with the homepage reading 'The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.

Read More: Anti-monarchy group says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'free to do what they want'

Following the launch of brand new website, the royal couple have received warning that they could be forced to shut their website down.

The Daily Mail, per the Daily Express quoted a source as saying that using the Sussex title and their royal crest for seemingly commercial purposes could provoke the Palace.

The insider said: "They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is."

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website

Meanwhile, a source close to Archie and Lilibet parents said: "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."

