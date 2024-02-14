Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood

Bad Bunny reportedly has a plan B incase his singing career did not accelerate

Bad Bunny, who is the ex-boyfriend of Kendall Jenner, recently revealed that if his singing gigs did not work out, he would have turned to the culinary arts as his creative outlet.

In a new chat with Interview Magazine, Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio disclosed that he had always found cooking ‘fun.’

The 27-year-old rapper said, “I saw cooking as something creative."

He further explained, “Because sure, there are recipes, but there’s also the opportunity to craft your own dishes, to create your own flavour.”

With that being said, the musician shared that he “actually dreamed so much about having this career” in the music industry.

Touching on his passion towards his work, Benito stated, “I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music.”

“I’d sometimes say, ‘Damn, if this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what I’ll do because I don’t have another dream,'” he also admitted.

Elsewhere in a conversation, the I Like It crooner opened up about his educational background and early jobs by saying, “I wasn’t going to go be lazy thinking that I’d get everything I wanted, so I went to college.”

He also noted, “I had my job [bagging groceries at Econo] to at least pay for gas,” after which he jumped to a new topic.