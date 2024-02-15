 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Travis Kelce expresses 'exhaustion' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's team secured its third 'Super Bowl' title as his girlfriend Taylor Swift cheered for him

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photo: Travis Kelce expresses exhaustion amid Taylor Swift romance
Photo: Travis Kelce expresses 'exhaustion' amid Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is seemingly exhausted after the Super Bowl win.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end confessed that he nursed post-game pains after taking the Super Bowl title in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Appearing on the podcast New Heights, the footballer told his brother Jason Kelce, “I feel like I just got in a trainwreck, man.”

The star went on to add, “That was a physical game, man.”

In response to this, Jason joked about his post-victory engagements and said, “That was a physical post-game too!”

However, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend acknowledged that all these aches were worth it.

Travis continued, “That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” adding, “[I] just couldn't be happier for the guys, man.”

Elaborating on his team’s struggles for the big win, Travis shared, “For the second half of the season we really just decided to lock in and put in that extra work man and it paid off baby.”

“Nothing better,” he also remarked.

In conclusion, the player confessed, “I just wanted to come out of that meeting knowing that everyone has my best interest and my passion,”

“And just, if you can feed off of that, feed off of that baby and let's go out here play for each other man,” he noted before wrapping up. 

