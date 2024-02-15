 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get new names amid newupcoming album release

Jennifer Lopez previously hinted at quitting the music industry after upcoming album's release on Friday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get new names amid new album release
Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get new names amid new album release

The director of This is Me Now...: A Love Story is reportedly impressed with the bonding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

As per People, the 54-year-old multihyphenate is ready to release her upcoming album on Friday. Meanwhile, the musical's director Dave Meyers called 'Jennifer and Ben' modern day’s 'Luke and Obi Wan.'

In the most recent conversation with the outlet, Dave addressed about the pair, “They work pretty similar to how I think they are as a couple.”

“I made a funny joke that Jen is like Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker, and Ben's like Obi-Wan,” he added.

Recalling a sweet memory of the couple, Dave said, “It was really beautiful to watch how she would listen to the things that he would say,”

“We were there in their kitchen, in his office late at night, and it was just really nice to see that he cared and always was supportive,” he continued before moving on to a new topic.

This revelation comes after Jennifer Lopez casted doubt on the continuation of her music career in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight after her ninth album’s release. 

Ariana Grande thanks Mariah Carey for 'making her dream come true'
Ariana Grande thanks Mariah Carey for 'making her dream come true'
Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy
Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn
Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn
PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club
PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club