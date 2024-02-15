Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get new names amid newupcoming album release

Jennifer Lopez previously hinted at quitting the music industry after upcoming album's release on Friday

The director of This is Me Now...: A Love Story is reportedly impressed with the bonding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

As per People, the 54-year-old multihyphenate is ready to release her upcoming album on Friday. Meanwhile, the musical's director Dave Meyers called 'Jennifer and Ben' modern day’s 'Luke and Obi Wan.'

In the most recent conversation with the outlet, Dave addressed about the pair, “They work pretty similar to how I think they are as a couple.”

“I made a funny joke that Jen is like Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker, and Ben's like Obi-Wan,” he added.

Recalling a sweet memory of the couple, Dave said, “It was really beautiful to watch how she would listen to the things that he would say,”

“We were there in their kitchen, in his office late at night, and it was just really nice to see that he cared and always was supportive,” he continued before moving on to a new topic.

This revelation comes after Jennifer Lopez casted doubt on the continuation of her music career in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight after her ninth album’s release.