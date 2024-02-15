Prince Harry is trying to ‘crush' the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of attempting to ‘crush’ the Royal Family completely

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newly released website is an attempt at completely crushing the Royal Family.



Royal biographer Angela Levin issued these thoughts in response to the couple’s newly minted Sussex.com website.

All of her feelings have been shared in a conversation with The Sun and include a number of revelations.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, this decision is only to “crush the Royal Family” further.

She was even quoted saying, “I don’t think it's a coincidence. It's their way of trying to crush the royal family down.”

“The mix of using the royal crest and titles with this ‘The Office of’ phrasing it's just unspeakable.”

So “of course this is going to trigger more stress for Charles and William.”