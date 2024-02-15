 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is trying to ‘crush' the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of attempting to ‘crush’ the Royal Family completely

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 15, 2024

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newly released website is an attempt at completely crushing the Royal Family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin issued these thoughts in response to the couple’s newly minted Sussex.com website.

All of her feelings have been shared in a conversation with The Sun and include a number of revelations.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, this decision is only to “crush the Royal Family” further.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for ‘worst way to build bridges with Royal family

She was even quoted saying, “I don’t think it's a coincidence. It's their way of trying to crush the royal family down.”

“The mix of using the royal crest and titles with this ‘The Office of’ phrasing it's just unspeakable.”

So “of course this is going to trigger more stress for Charles and William.”

Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot