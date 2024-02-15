Bridgerton unveils Valentine's Day gift with trailer for season 3

 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

During the Valentine’s Day fan event, the Bridgerton panel revealed more details about their upcoming third installment

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Bridgerton unveils Valentine’s Day gift with exciting new details

Bridgerton celebrated 14th February with its admirers and held a fan event hosted by Netflix and Shondaland.

The event included producer Shonda Rhimes, Julia Quinn (author of the original novel) as well as many cast members including Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and Martins Imhangbe.

The panel unveiled exciting new details about the show confirming the complete adaptation of books into episodes including a fan-favorite scene (SPOILER AHEAD) where Penelope Featherington wraps Colin Bridgerton’s hand after he accidentally cuts it.

They also made an announcement about a new addition to the cast, Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) who will be portrayed as a suitor for Penelope.

Bridgerton’s creators also revealed the title of season 3’s first eight episodes as,

  • 301: Out of the Shadows
  • 302: How Bright the Moon
  • 303: Forces of Nature
  • 304: Old Friends
  • 305: Tick Tock
  • 306: Romancing Mister Bridgerton
  • 307: Joining of Hands
  • 308: Into the Light

Moving further, Netflix brought an exciting gift to fans by hosting an exclusive fan wedding in Bridgerton style. However, the identity of the lucky fans is still under wraps.

Lastly, to conclude the event, Netflix revealed another glimpse into season 3 of the anticipated series leaving them thrilled beyond control as they eagerly waited for the season’s premier.


It is pertinent to note here that Bridgerton will hit the screen with its third installment this year and will be released in two parts. Its first part will premiere on May 16 and the second slated for June 13, 2024.  

