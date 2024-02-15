 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez remains unbothered by 'unjust' criticism

Jennifer Lopez says she faced a lot of hatred during her career, and it doesn't affect her now

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Jennifer Lopez remains unbothered by 'unjust' criticism

Jennifer Lopez had a long career and, over time, faced a barrage of criticism throughout those years. But the megastar revealed she remained unaffected by it now.

The remarks come after Ayo Edebiri was set to work with the Hustlers actress on a new Saturday Night Live episode, who, in the past, made "awful" comments about the latter.

Back in 2020, The Bear winner responded to the host Laci Mosley's question that Jennifer's "whole career is one long scam."

The 28-year-old nodded in affirmative, saying, "Well, that's the thing — she thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good, even though she's not singing for most of these songs."

She continued, "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio.' Like, 'J.Lo was busy.' Doing what? Not singing, obviously."

Fast-forward to the present day, the Grammy winner revealed the young actress offered a teary apology in the SNL dressing room.

"She was mortified and very sweet," the 54-year-old continued." She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things."

Noting, "She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so ****** sorry, it was so awful of me.'"

"It's funny," she stressed. "I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

