Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not go through money problems

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not suffer under monetary terms in the future, says an expert.

PR Guru Mayah Riyaz notes how the Duke of Sussex earned six figures just by his 2024 NFL Honours ceremony

"Prince Harry would have been paid close to six figures for presenting an award at 2024 NFL Honours ceremony.

"The reason being is it would have generated headlines across the globe."

Mayah explained: "This would be the case at any time but more so as he had flown back from London after seeing his father the day before.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

