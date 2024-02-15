Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sweetly wished each other on Valentine's Day

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'

On Valentine's Day, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doing something special for each other: writing sweet notes on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the couple fondly remembered the memories they cherished together.

Starting with the 52-year-old, he recalled the time when the pair's paths crossed in 1995 on the set of All My Children.

"My forever Valentine…You make smile," the Spanish native shared.

On the other hand, Kelly posted a series of snaps involving the two dressed in stunning outfits, appearances on the red carpet, and throwback pictures of vacations.



"My funny Valentine…Celebrating 29 years of with this guy @instasuelos," the 53-year-old wrote.

At the time when Ryan Seacrest bowed out and was replaced by Riverdale star, his better half, the talk show host was over the moon, telling People it was "a dream come true."



"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for, like, five years," she continued.

"I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

Kelly and Mark exchanged vows in 1996. The pair shares three kids.