Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Canada via a private jet for Invictus games event

Eloise Wells Morin

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended an Invictus Games event in Canada with the IGF team on Wednesday.

The HELLO! Canada Magazine shared a lovely video of the couple from the event, and the clip has gone viral on social media and won the hearts of the royal fans.

Read More: Kate Middleton's brother gets emotional on Valentine's Day: Here's why

The publication uploaded the video of Meghan and Harry on Instagram and wrote, “Meghan borrows a phone to snap Harry in action” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

The video was posted with caption: “A pic for Archie and Lilibet! Meghan was offered a phone so that she could “show the kids” dad Harry in action as he tried out the Invictus sport of sit skiing.”

Earlier, the Invictus Games Foundation also shared stunning photos of the royal couple on X, formerly Twitter handle with caption, “The IGF Executive Team and our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex along with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex today were introduced to some of the various forms of winter adaptive sport that the competitors will be experiencing next year at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.”


