Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason

Expert reveals Kanye West’s intentions behind sharing his wife Bianca Censori’s nearly nude photos

File Footage

Kanye West has been making headlines, not for his music, but for posting expletive images of his wife Bianca Censori on social media.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, shows off the Yeezy designer’s nearly nude photos in order to make other men jealous, an expert has revealed.

Analyzing the rapper’s pattern of sharing the photos and some of the rants he recently did, a body language expert said he is insecure and wants validation.

Even though Kanye posts his wife’s images to flaunt her body, he is often met with extreme criticism from social media user, which he finds “demeaning.”

Speaking with The Sun, Judi James said, “Kanye set out to create a mean and moody message to his critics.”

“He has wanted to enjoy this sense of a beautiful trophy wife, that will make other men envy him and what he has,” the expert added.

She continued: “But when he posts Bianca’s nearly nude poses and gets negative comments, he finds it demeaning. This is why he used terms like Superhero and King to describe himself.”

“Ironically, Bianca has fast become his Achilles' heel regarding the rising criticism he now responds to. We can see in the airport rant that Kanye feels insecure.”