 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason

Expert reveals Kanye West’s intentions behind sharing his wife Bianca Censori’s nearly nude photos

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 15, 2024

File Footage 

Kanye West has been making headlines, not for his music, but for posting expletive images of his wife Bianca Censori on social media.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, shows off the Yeezy designer’s nearly nude photos in order to make other men jealous, an expert has revealed.

Analyzing the rapper’s pattern of sharing the photos and some of the rants he recently did, a body language expert said he is insecure and wants validation.

Even though Kanye posts his wife’s images to flaunt her body, he is often met with extreme criticism from social media user, which he finds “demeaning.”

Speaking with The Sun, Judi James said, “Kanye set out to create a mean and moody message to his critics.”

“He has wanted to enjoy this sense of a beautiful trophy wife, that will make other men envy him and what he has,” the expert added.

She continued: “But when he posts Bianca’s nearly nude poses and gets negative comments, he finds it demeaning. This is why he used terms like Superhero and King to describe himself.”

“Ironically, Bianca has fast become his Achilles' heel regarding the rising criticism he now responds to. We can see in the airport rant that Kanye feels insecure.”

Harry and Meghan use Sussex titles for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Harry and Meghan use Sussex titles for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'
Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model
Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton