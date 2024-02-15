Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model

Kanye West has been sharing pictures of his wife Bianca Censori since he returned to social media

Kanye West has been sharing pictures of his wife Bianca Censori since he returned to social media

Kanye West is continuing his streak of Instagram posts that leave his fans baffled.

In his latest post, Kanye posted a clip of a virtual model of his wife Bianca Censori. In the clip, the model just opens and closes her mouth. He captioned the post, "AAAAAAAAAH."

Fans took to the comments to ask the rapper what the model is all about, with one writing, "what is this kanye".

Another asked: "what does this mean kanye west?"

A third noted Kanye’s love for his wife, writing, "Bro made a 3D Vision of his wife, yea he in love fr".

This comes after Kanye recently attended the Super Bowl with Bianca, where the couple were reportedly “shunned” by “Hollywood elite” as they tried to hang out in different suites.

The Runaway rapper reportedly wandered around many suites at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He attempted to hang out in a suite occupied by Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Nelly, Tiffany Haddish and Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio, who was once pals with Kanye, "didn't so much as acknowledge his one-time buddy", a source told Page Six. "There was no interaction whatsoever.”

The source added: "He came in for a few minutes with his wife. He was just like a guy dropping into suites, like, 'Can I stick around for a minute? Can I get a free drink?'"