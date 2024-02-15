 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model

Kanye West has been sharing pictures of his wife Bianca Censori since he returned to social media

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Kanye West has been sharing pictures of his wife Bianca Censori since he returned to social media
Kanye West has been sharing pictures of his wife Bianca Censori since he returned to social media 

Kanye West is continuing his streak of Instagram posts that leave his fans baffled.

In his latest post, Kanye posted a clip of a virtual model of his wife Bianca Censori. In the clip, the model just opens and closes her mouth. He captioned the post, "AAAAAAAAAH."

Fans took to the comments to ask the rapper what the model is all about, with one writing, "what is this kanye".

Another asked: "what does this mean kanye west?"

A third noted Kanye’s love for his wife, writing, "Bro made a 3D Vision of his wife, yea he in love fr".

This comes after Kanye recently attended the Super Bowl with Bianca, where the couple were reportedly “shunned” by “Hollywood elite” as they tried to hang out in different suites.

The Runaway rapper reportedly wandered around many suites at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He attempted to hang out in a suite occupied by Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Nelly, Tiffany Haddish and Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio, who was once pals with Kanye, "didn't so much as acknowledge his one-time buddy", a source told Page Six. "There was no interaction whatsoever.”

The source added: "He came in for a few minutes with his wife. He was just like a guy dropping into suites, like, 'Can I stick around for a minute? Can I get a free drink?'" 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason video
Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral