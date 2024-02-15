Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement ahead of her ninth album's release on Friday

Photo: Jennifer Lopez excites fans with new announcement amid album release

Jennifer Lopez’s calendar is reportedly all-blocked this summer.

Just a day before her ninth album’s release, the 54-year-multihyphenate has shocked fans by dropping new details about This Is Me…Now The Tour.

On Thursday, the wife of Ben Affleck took to Instagram and unveiled the cities and dates for her upcoming tour.

Reportedly, Jennifer’s fans will be able to book their tickets via pre-sale which is beginning on Tuesday and will be continuing throughout the week.

Apart from this, the show’s general sale will commence on 23rd February 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the songstress shared, "We did a bunch of different album covers. We try to do stuff that's very special for the fans and do collector's items and things like that that they can have forever and ever."

Speaking of her ninth album, Jennifer hinted that it might also be her last one.

"The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this," she declared before jumping to another topic.

For those unversed, This Is Me…Now is coming over a decade after her eighth album, A.K.A.'s release.