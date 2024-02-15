Demi Moore announces new career aspirations

Demi Moore has signed yet another project after starring in the anticipated TV show 'Feud: Capote vs The Swans' by Ryan Murphy

Demi Moore is set to appear in a series by the acclaimed Taylor Sheridan

American actress, Demi Gene Moore has started this year with her hands full as the actress gets cast in another series by an influential filmmaker.

Moore currently portrays the wealthy widow and former New York socialite Ann Woodward in the highly anticipated second season of the anthology series Feud by Ryan Murphy.

For those unversed, Feud: Capote vs The Swans is an eight-episode limited series that focuses on the real-life, infamous feud between Truman Capote and the New York socialites.

Moore appears in the show as Ann Woodward alongside Tom Hollander (Truman Capote), Naomi Watts (Barbara Paley), Diane Lane (Slim Keith), Chloë Sevigny (C.Z. Guest), Calista Flockhart (Lee Radziwill) and Molly Ringwald (Joanne Carson).

Later in January, Moore was announced to star in an upcoming horror movie The Substance created by Coralie Fargeat.

In it Moore will work alongside Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

Two months into 2024 and Moore is set to appear in a Western drama Landman by the same creators of the hit show Yellowstone. The star-studded cast of Landman includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Robyn Lively, James Jordan and many more.

The series is based on present-day West Texas and its popular podcast about the oil industry in the region. With its production already started in Fort Worth, Texas, the Paramount+ series is expected to stream before the end of 2024