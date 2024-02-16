 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently exposed her possessive side when it comes to husband Ben Affleck

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to step away from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Lopez recently exposed her “possessive” side that only comes out for husband Ben Affleck.

In a recent interview with Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 54-year-old pop star played a game called “This Is Me… Now & Then,” a play of words on her upcoming album.

The game included questions about her traits and habits to which she replied with two paddles with words “Now” and “Then” written on them.

When Hoda Kotb asked her if she “gets jealous when someone hits on her significant other,” Jennifer replied by holding up the “Now” paddle.

“Don’t play with me. Do not play with me,” the On The Floor hitmaker warned women who try flirting with Ben.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez admits marriage to Ben Affleck was not a ‘fairytale'

However, when Hoda asked Jennifer what she would do if someone started flirting with her husband, she replied, “First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off.”

Her statement comes after she recently opened up to Variety about the "trauma" she endured during her relationship with Ben before getting married.

"You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven’t figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways that you never thought you would,” she had said.

