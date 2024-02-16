 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first linked in November 2022 after the latter ended her marriage with Paul Wesley

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have made major progress in their relationship.

The update comes after the pair first linked in November 2022 when they were seen at a Bono concert together.

Their appearance came just two months after Ines ended her three-year marriage with Paul Wesley.

Now, after one-and-a-half years, a source told PEOPLE that the 60-year-old actor has moved in with the jewelry maker.

“It's pretty recent. They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,” the insider said, adding that Ines still has her place though.

The tip comes after a source told Closer Magazine in November 2023 that Brad wants to “start a family” with Ines.

“After everything he’s been through with his children, he’s keen to make a fresh start and create new memories,” they claimed.

The insider added, “Brad’s not getting any younger, so it’s something they would like sooner rather than later. He’s even joked about doing the school run in his 70s.”

