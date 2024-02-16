 
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen

King Charles was upset over Prince Harry causing disappointment to Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles was seemingly not able to stop Prince Harry from disappointing Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty was ‘embarrassed’ that Harry was attacking his mother, but could not do anything about it.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals Prince Harry "discovered a way of making himself the centre of attention and that was by dissing his family, about whom he felt increasingly bitter".

She explains: "However much she loved Harry - and she did - she couldn't condone the way he was speaking about the institution of the monarchy that she had spent seventy years preserving. Charles was embarrassed that he was unable to stop Harry from upsetting the Queen by attacking what was, in essence, his and William's inheritance.

"Harry became so swept up with his role as spare that he even compared himself to his aunt Margo [Princess Margaret]; he hardly knew her, but it struck him - as he says in his autobiography - that they should have been friends,” Ms Seward noted.

