Friday, February 16, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare

Following King Charles cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry returned to UK to see his ailing father

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to be concerned about his father King Charles health following his surgery and cancer diagnosis, a royal source has disclosed.

The Duke is also worried about the health of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

The fresh claims came amid backlash the royal couple has been receiving after they launched new website using royal titles.

Commenting on it, a royal insider told The Times: "It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the Royal Family.”

The source claimed, "It hasn’t even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be."

Meghan and Harry are currently in Canada for the launch event of the 2025 Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, following King Charles cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry returned to UK to see his ailing father.

However, Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stayed in California.

