 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner reportedly eyeing career change with help of her beau Timothee Chalamet

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner is “begging” her lover Timothee Chalamet to star in a movie alongside her as she eyes major career change.

The reality TV megastar feels its time she switches to being an actor with the help of the Wonka star, an insider revealed to Life & Style.

“Kylie’s had acting ambitions for years and had private coaches and some high-profile teachers but she’s always held back because of her fear of failure,” a source told the publication.

“Now she’s begging Timothée to costar with her,” they added. “She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry.”

The source said Kylie has been helping Timothee practice his lines for his next movie. Even though he thinks she's talented, he's trying to make sure she doesn't expect too much.

The tipster said, “He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart. There’s always going to be rejection.”

Recently, a source confirmed that Kylie and Timothee are “madly in love.” Moreover, a second tipster claimed that the Dune star has even met Kylie's two kids Stormi and Aire.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” the tipster said.

“Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys
Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys
Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?
Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?
Nicola Peltz responds to professional criticism amid work ethic allegations
Nicola Peltz responds to professional criticism amid work ethic allegations
Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry
Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname
Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy
Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy
Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic'
Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic'
Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare video
Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare
Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show
Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show