Celine Dion surprised her fans and friends after she attended the 2024 Grammy Awards

Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys

Celine Dion surprised her fans after she showed resilience and determination attending the 2024 Grammy Awards despite her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker “felt the love” of her fans and peers at the prestigious event, an insider close to the singer to Us Weekly.

"She has her good and bad days," the source added of Dion, who has been committed to rigorous physical therapy and voice exercises to manage her symptoms.

The source went on to emphasize on how the disorder has transformed Dion's perspective, saying it has "empowered her and changed her mindset."

Back in December 2022, the singer shared her disease in an emotional social media post, saying, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time.”

She added, “And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

Since then, Dion has remained away from public attention as she deals with the illness, a rare neurological condition that leads to spasms and impacts muscles and vocal cords.

However, despite her health battle, her “dream is to perform on stage again, and she’s not giving up,” the source said of her recent award show appearance

“She felt the love all around,” they said, adding, “It lifted her spirits.”