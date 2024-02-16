Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West reveals some restaurants banned him from eating after antisemitism controversy

Some restaurants, Kanye West revealed, have put a ban on him after his anti-Semitic controversy in 2022.



Taking to Instagram, the Power hitmaker opened up about the challenges he faced after he was canceled for his toxic rhetoric.

"Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends and family," he said.

The 46-year-old continued, “I've been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants.”

Besides being banned from certain eateries, the Grammy winner said he was under massive financial strain as a string of high-profile brands distanced themselves from him.

"I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it," the Chicago rapper told TMZ.

“If I didn’t have the various skill sets of music and clothing and the fanbase, they would have been able to destroy me."