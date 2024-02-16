 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift marks another feat amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift gushes over fans as she resumes the Australian leg of 'Eras Tour'

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 16, 2024

Taylor Swift, who is currently enamoured with Travis Kelce, has reportedly hit another milestone.

As fans will know, the singing sensation recently resumed the Australian leg of the Eras Tour after the Kansas City Chiefs won its third Super Bowl title on Sunday.

Following this win, the 34-year-old Grammy-winner jetted off to Australia and sang to a gigantic crowd.

Referring to her vast fan base, the singer announced in a now-viral video on site X (formerly Twitter), "This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done."

"That's the version you get of me tonight,” she also exclaimed.

“The version that's completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne," the Cruel Summer hitmaker said to the Swifties before signing off.

For those unversed, a count of 96000-strong attendees marked their presence in the all-booked show.

This comes after the latest audio released by the NFL featured Taylor Swift expressing disbelief over Travis Kelce’s big win at the Super Bowl.

Gushing over her boyfriend, the superstar remarked, " I am in absolute disbelief. You are so magical!!" adding "I've never been so proud in my life," after which the pair started discussing another topic. 

